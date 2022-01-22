Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.16 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

