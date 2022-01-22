Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 38,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average is $308.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

