Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

