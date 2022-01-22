LINK Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $111.73 or 0.00323133 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $667.67 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

