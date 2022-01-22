Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $735.54 million and approximately $123.53 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

