Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $2,512.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,027.96 or 0.99609464 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 163.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 398.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,391,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.