Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $289.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

