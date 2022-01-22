Littelfuse, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day moving average is $286.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

