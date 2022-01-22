Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. 2,195,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,982. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.
