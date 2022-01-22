Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

