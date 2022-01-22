Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.