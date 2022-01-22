LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

