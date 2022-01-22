loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Head to Head Comparison

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

57.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.34 N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for loanDepot and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 4 8 0 2.54 SoFi Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 204.22%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 56.23%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

loanDepot beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

