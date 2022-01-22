LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $596,737.32

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $596,737.32 and approximately $2,279.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00301614 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.01128279 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

