Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,001.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.21 or 0.06857403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00833018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00068258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00427978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00254044 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

