Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

