Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $452.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.27. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

