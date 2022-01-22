LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.65 and the lowest is $3.57. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $19.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $18.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

LYB stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

