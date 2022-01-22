LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

