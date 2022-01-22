Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 962 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apple by 175.0% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 80,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 244,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

