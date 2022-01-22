Maecenas Trading Down 57.9% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $91,913.61 and approximately $230.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

