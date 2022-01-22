Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 25,768 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 917.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $116.06 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

