Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 3,839 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day moving average is $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

