Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENQU. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $10,724,000.

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

