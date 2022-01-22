Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

