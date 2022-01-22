Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 310,067 Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.19% of Big Cypress Acquisition worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

