Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 42,102 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1,059.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

