Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.