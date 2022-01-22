Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,215 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,215 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.33. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

