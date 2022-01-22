Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.18% of ADC Therapeutics worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADCT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.19. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

