Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 1,983.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,058 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.88 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

