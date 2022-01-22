Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.15 Million in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 319,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTAA opened at $9.90 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

