Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,027 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $1,258,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

