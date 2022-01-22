Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

CERN opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

