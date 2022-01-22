Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 548,754 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 169.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Antares Pharma worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $556.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

