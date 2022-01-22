Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.