Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

NASDAQ IMAQU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

