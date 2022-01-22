Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 263.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

