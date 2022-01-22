Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 107,452 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,452 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

