Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Separately, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MEACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

