Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRAYU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,451,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,450,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAYU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.