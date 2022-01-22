Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,998 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $499.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

