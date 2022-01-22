Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $427.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

