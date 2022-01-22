Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Holdings in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

LightJump Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

