Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading 16.9% Higher

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.76. 511,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,931,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.