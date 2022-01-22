Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.70% of Malibu Boats worth $83,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBUU stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.