Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.21

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $15.79. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,579.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

