ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

