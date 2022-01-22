MANTRA DAO Hits Market Cap of $35.78 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $35.78 million and $7.88 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 426,626,376 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

