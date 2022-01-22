Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.